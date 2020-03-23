Boeing shuts down production at Puget Sound sites due to coronavirus outbreak

Boeing announced on Monday it’s temporarily halting production at its sites in the Puget Sound area due to the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a press release.

Production operations will stop for 14 days beginning on March 25.

“This necessary step protects our employees and the communities where they work and live,” Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a release. “We continue to work closely with public health officials, and we’re in contact with our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders who are affected by this temporary suspension. We regret the difficulty this will cause them, as well as our employees, but it’s vital to maintain health and safety for all those who support our products and services, and to assist in the national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

There are 29 confirmed cases among Boeing employees in Washington, a Boeing spokesperson confirmed to King5 on Monday. Of the cases, 17 are in Everett, five in Renton, one in Auburn, and one in Longacres.

A Boeing worker from Everett died from coronavirus, The Seattle Times reported. His job was to “oversee unfinished work that had traveled out from the factory to the flight line,” according to the outlet.

Boeing said it’s “taking the right steps to confirm the information while respecting the individual’s and the family’s privacy,” The Seattle Times reported on March 22, citing an official statement.