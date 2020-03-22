State closes all campgrounds through April 30 to reduce spread of COVID-19

All state campgrounds across Washington will be closed from Monday, March 23, to April 30, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission, Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Department of Natural Resources jointly announced Sunday.

The closure includes roofed accommodations like cabins and yurts, according to the news release.

No new campers will be allowed into Parks, WDFW, or DNR lands starting Monday. Current campers will be phased out following instructions from land officials.

Day-use areas and trails remain open. Due to the volume of people visiting Washington’s ocean beaches, the public is being asked to to avoid those areas. People should continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene when recreating outdoors.

Campers who have state parks reservations through April 30 will be notified and offered a full refund.

WDFW wildlife areas and water access areas and DNR trails remain open. However, due to theft and increased usage of the restrooms, visitors should plan to bring their own hand sanitizer and toilet paper.