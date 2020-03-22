Pierce County COVID-19 cases total 107

Twelve new confirmed coronavirus cases were reported in Pierce County on Sunday.

There are now 107 positive cases out of 2,168 people tested in Pierce County, with one death in the county since the outbreak started.

Sunday’s case numbers and Pierce County location with Saturday’s totals in parentheses:

▪ Bonney Lake: 2 (no change)

▪ East Pierce County: 2 (no change)

▪ Gig Harbor area: 12 (10)

▪ Lakewood: 7 (6)

▪ Northeast Pierce County: 3 (no change)

▪ Puyallup: 23 (21)

▪ South Pierce County: 10 (6)

▪ Tacoma: 39 (37)

▪ University Place: 7 (no change)

Daily reports include new cases received through 11:59 p.m. the previous day.

Washington state on Sunday was up to 1,996 coronavirus cases with 95 deaths. The total number of cases increased by 203 on Saturday with one additional death. Seventy-five of those deaths were in King County.

More than 329,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide. In the United States, there were more than 32,000 confirmed cases as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Total deaths worldwide reached 14,376 on Sunday. New York surpassed Washington as the state with the most deaths since the outbreak; New York had 114 and Washington had 94.