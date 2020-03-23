Editorial Roundup:

The Dallas Morning News. March 20, 2020

Texas’ county leaders haven’t stepped up strongly enough against coronavirus. That has to change

Use authority to enforce CDC and local health authority guidelines to ensure regional response.

There was an inescapable absurdity in the fact that, until Thursday, the city of Dallas had shut down its bars and restaurants while a few minutes up the toll road it was business as usual in Frisco, as if coronavirus stops at any border.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order closing bars, gyms, food courts and restaurants (except for take-out) helps mitigate some of that absurdity — at least on this specific problem.

But it raises an important point that needs emphasizing: Leaders of Texas counties cannot stand by while cities enact hodgepodge restrictions or fail to act at all.

On March 12, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared coronavirus a public health emergency, prohibiting public gatherings of more than 500 people and discouraging gatherings of more than 250.

t was the first in what would be increasingly strict prohibitions in the county intended to enforce social distancing and limit the potential of community spread of the novel coronavirus.

The city of Dallas, led by Mayor Eric Johnson, was quick to follow Jenkins’ declaration and act to close bars and restaurants and other places of social gathering.

Those were the right decisions, and they sent the message of just how seriously our city, our county and our region need to take this disease.

It’s entirely possible those decisions are saving lives.

The problem though is that too many other officials in the region did not act with similar haste, and in doing so risk basing decisions on local political or parochial reasons.

Dallas County is at the center of a massive urban system of counties. It might be easier politically for county officials to wait for the governor to act. But that is a mistake.

County judges throughout the region should use their authority now to lead. In this case, that means ensuring the cities under their jurisdiction follow the recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the White House when it comes to the coronavirus. And otherwise basing coronavirus decisions on science.

They should also listen to the guidance of their local health authorities.

Dallas County has had strong public health leadership to this point in the crisis. But without a regional response, the advice of that leadership is diminished.

We are in this as a region, as a state and as a country. And we rely, now more than ever, on leaders in every North Texas county to act with urgency and to implement the guidance of health authorities.

We must realize that we are in a circumstance where decisions around public health very well could become more difficult and could last a long time.

We need our elected officials to act with speed and authority to put in place the best science-based responses they can.

That should have begun more than a week ago. It didn’t. It needs to start today.

San Antonio Express-News. March 22, 2020.

Giving big crucial to curb COVID-19 pandemic.

As we establish a temporary new normal in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic and carry on even as a public health crisis morphs into an economic crisis, one source of uplift is seeing San Antonio businesses working to help the most vulnerable in our community.

Earlier this week, USAA donated $1 million to Bexar County agencies that provide a safety net for many families who face food insecurity even during the best of times. The funds are earmarked for organizations such as the United Way of San Antonio, South Texas Blood & Tissue Center, Meals on Wheels and Haven for Hope.

San Antonio-based H-E-B is giving $3 million to assist food banks across the state and help provide food to senior citizens and low-income families.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment, the parent company of the San Antonio Spurs, has established a fund to ensure the organization’s part-time employees, whose employment was disrupted by the suspension of the NBA and American Hockey League seasons, will be paid through what would have been the end of the teams’ regular seasons.

Many other national sports organizations and athletes across the country have established similar funds to provide financial assistance to their out-of-work arena employees.

Nationwide, the philanthropic pledges and donations in response to the coronavirus have topped $1 billion, the Chronicle of Philanthropy reported earlier this month, quoting figures supplied by Candid, a foundation research group.

About $182 million was pledged by U.S. donors, including $100 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to “strengthen detecting, solation and treatment efforts; protect at-risk populations; and develop vaccines, treatments and diagnostics.”

Some of the other large donations from corporate America reported by the Chronicle of Philanthropy include $50 million from JPMorgan Chase, $40 million from Bloomberg Philanthropies, $25 million from Truist Bank and $20 million from Facebook.

Much of that money is for health care, food and humanitarian relief. Some of it is for small businesses facing an economic crisis. Amazon, for example, earlier this year announced $5 million in cash grants to businesses near its offices in Seattle and Bellevue, Wash., to compensate small businesses for lost foot traffic after many Amazon employees began telecommuting.

Most of us are not in the financial position to give such large amounts, but we can do our part to help. With the coronavirus pandemic potentially lasting months, undercutting tourism, restaurants, service workers and many other industries, we are just at the beginning of what will need to be a sustained national and local philanthropic push. Something that goes above and beyond the direct checks to taxpayers being discussed at the federal level.

That’s why in a future editorial we will call on city and community leaders to designate a philanthropy czar to formally streamline and organize giving in San Antonio. Someone who can provide avenues for the public to give, and distribute funds and support to households in certain sectors.

Crises impact us all, but they especially hit those on the lowest rungs of the economic ladder the hardest. Remain mindful of those around us who rely on hourly and part-time employment. Many of them have no savings and live paycheck to paycheck — and one missed paycheck can have dire consequences.

It’s abundantly clear that working together is the only way we can make a difference.

El Paso Times. March 19, 2020.

Coronavirus in Texas: 'Patchwork quilt' of virus prevention works better than expected.

Gov. Greg Abbott was doing only as a governor should, following federal guidance in response to a world crisis, when he ordered temporary closures of restaurants, bars, gyms and schools, and limited social gatherings to 10 people.

Before that, on matters involving coronavirus, Abbott left the decisions and decrees largely to local authorities. That, also, is what a governor should do, especially in a state as large and diverse as ours, with three of the nation's 10 largest cities — Houston, San Antonio and Dallas — and 64 towns with populations fewer than 100.

It made sense for Houston to have and to use its own authority to shut down bars and restaurants before Abbott acted Thursday. It also made sense for cities the size of Hondo and smaller to have and use the authority to put it off until Abbott superseded them. Houston has more than 10,000 restaurants. That's more restaurants than Hondo has people, which just goes to show that in Texas, one size can't fit 'em all.

Even the school districts across the state were exercising independence in how to blend education with coronavirus prevention until Abbott finally intervened. Some had extended their spring breaks, others hadn't.

Earlier in the week, on Tuesday even as he activated the National Guard, he said when asked if he'd consider closing beaches to spring breakers that the decision belonged to the county judges and mayors of coastal counties.

This is the right attitude for a governor. With rare exceptions such as this coronavirus thing, Abbott should keep in mind that someone like him who has spent nearly his entire adult life in Austin doesn't always know what's best for Abilene or Aransas Pass.

There are risks to having this patchwork quilt of decision-making across Texas. But it was very Texan of Abbott to have chosen to respect home rule until his hand was forced by events bigger than Texas.

This is a refreshing departure for Abbott, who has been no friend of home rule since he took office in 2015. Indeed, no sooner had he been elected than he began decrying the "patchwork quilt" of local regulation across Texas.

And, indeed, it would not be unfair of anyone who has served as a mayor or county judge anywhere in Texas during Abbott's time as governor to liken him to King George III on the matter of home rule.

Abbott has gone out of his way to usurp cities' and counties' authority to protect trees, ban single-use plastic bags, require drivers of so-called ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft to be fingerprinted, and ban fracking inside a city limits. Last year he enthusiastically endorsed and signed into law new limits on property tax increases. Property taxes are the primary funding source for cities, counties and school districts. Restricting their authority to tax restricts their capacity to grow.

You're not likely to find two cities more different than Austin and Fort Stockton, both of which adopted plastic bag bans until they lost that authority. They are unique pieces of fabric in the patchwork quilt of cities that comprise Texas.

The point is that a patchwork quilt is a good thing and we're glad Abbott is starting to see it, even if a pandemic is what it took. The hesitance he has shown lately toward exertion of power seems less King George, more George Washington.

We won't forget the erosion of local authority under Abbott. We are not inclined, ever, to give up on recovering what was lost. But the respect he has shown more recently is appreciated, and it will work in his favor as the virus spreads and he finds it necessary to exert more authority. The buy-in he is earning could save lives.